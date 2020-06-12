Dolan’s Venue, a new concert and entertainment venue in Arrington, is planning live concerts and a fireworks display for Fourth of July weekend. This will be the venue’s inaugural events.
Attendees will enjoy live music from multiple tribute bands, including Ultimate Aldean & Luke Bryan Tribute, as well as a Fleetwood Mac tribute band and a Journey tribute band.
Schedule of Events
July 3rd
Live Music begins at 7pm
Ultimate Aldean & Luke Bryan Tribute with Jessica McNear
July 4th
Live Music begins at 6pm
World Turning (a Fleetwood Mac tribute band) and Resurrection, A Journey Tribute Band
Fireworks Display following the concert
Both shows have capped attendance to comply with CDC guidelines.
Ticket prices range from $15 – $50 and can be purchased online here.
Dolan’s Venue is located at 8241 Malachi Lane in Arrington. For the latest news and updates, follow them on Facebook.
For a sneak peek of what you can expect, check out this video of Ultimate Aldean.