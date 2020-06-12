



Dolan’s Venue, a new concert and entertainment venue in Arrington, is planning live concerts and a fireworks display for Fourth of July weekend. This will be the venue’s inaugural events.

Attendees will enjoy live music from multiple tribute bands, including Ultimate Aldean & Luke Bryan Tribute, as well as a Fleetwood Mac tribute band and a Journey tribute band.

Schedule of Events

July 3rd

Live Music begins at 7pm

Ultimate Aldean & Luke Bryan Tribute with Jessica McNear

July 4th

Live Music begins at 6pm

World Turning (a Fleetwood Mac tribute band) and Resurrection, A Journey Tribute Band

Fireworks Display following the concert

Both shows have capped attendance to comply with CDC guidelines.

Ticket prices range from $15 – $50 and can be purchased online here.

Dolan’s Venue is located at 8241 Malachi Lane in Arrington. For the latest news and updates, follow them on Facebook.

For a sneak peek of what you can expect, check out this video of Ultimate Aldean.



