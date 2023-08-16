New App Aimed at Students Raises Security Concerns

Williamson County Schools wants parents to be aware of the security concerns behind a new app that is popular among students.

The app is called Saturn, and its creators say it is a way for high school students to manage and share their class schedules, photos and other personal information with people they connect with on the app. Although its makers claim the app is limited to just high school students, the only requirements to create an account are a name, a birthdate and a graduating class.

“This app has not been vetted or approved for use by Williamson County Schools,” said WCS Director of Instructional Technology Andi Davis. “As always, we encourage students and families to use extreme caution when asked to share personal information on any app.”

