NEW 4-Bed Listing: 3834 Pulpmill Dr – Thompsons Station

With easy access to I-65 and I-840, many residents of Middle Tennessee agree: there’s simply no better place to live than Thompsons Station. Built in 2018, 3834 Pulpmill Dr is a stunningly gorgeous home in waiting for its new owner! Just a few hundred yards from Thompsons Station Elementary School, this home sits on prime real estate.

3834 Pulpmill Dr, Thompsons Station, TN 37179

Take your first step onto this property’s cozy brick front porch, step beneath the hanging lanterns, and find yourself swept away as you enter through the stately large wood and glass doorway. Warm wood floors lead you into the heart of the home, replete with stylish design and features.

Three of the home’s four bedrooms are located on the main floor. (Plus, there’s an opportunity to add a fifth bedroom.) The heart of the home, the main floor’s gourmet kitchen opens to an expansive living area, which includes a great room, dining room, and breakfast room.

Step through the living room’s large sliding glass double doors, beneath a glass transom, and out onto the covered porch with fireplace, pitched ceiling, and curtains, which allow for total privacy.

$987,000

4 beds

4 full baths; 1 half-baths

Three-car garage

4,390 square feet

0.37 acres

Built in 2018

Elementary School: Thompsons Station Elementary

Jr. High School: Thompsons Station Middle School

High School: Summit High School

Contact Warren Bradley Partners to Learn More

Want to schedule a viewing of 3834 Pulpmill Dr? Need help buying, selling or relocating in Middle Tennessee? Contact Warren Bradley Partners online or by calling (615) 300-8663.