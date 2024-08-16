New 130-Seat Restaurant to Replace Brick’s Cafe in Brentwood

A new restaurant is set to open at Brentwood Place, 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood.

Kerrington Rowe has a sign on the building in the former Brick’s Cafe location. Up Hospitality, the group behind Germantown Cafe and Park Cafe in Sylvan Park will open the new restaurant in November, reports Nashville Business Journal.

The 130-seat restaurant will offer a menu featuring the best dishes from its other restaurants. The spot plans to be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The website menu shows starters of fried green tomatoes, crab cakes, and chorizo-stuffed dates. Entrees include burgers, chicken sandwiches, and options of salmon, filet mignon, and a pork chop.

The location is hiring for various positions. Those interested in employment should visit the website here.

Brentwood Place will also soon open a pickleball facility called Crush Yard, read more here.

