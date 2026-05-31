Never Played Sudoku Before? Our Free Easy Sudoku Is the Perfect Place to Start

If you’ve ever wanted to try Sudoku but felt a little intimidated by the classic number puzzle, our Easy Sudoku is the perfect place to start. Available free every day in our Puzzle Center, it’s designed to be approachable for beginners while still giving your brain a satisfying workout.

Easy Sudoku follows the same rules as traditional Sudoku — fill in the grid so that every row, column, and box contains the numbers 1 through 9 — but with more starting numbers already filled in, making it much more manageable and enjoyable for casual players. It’s the kind of puzzle you can pick up during a lunch break, a quiet morning, or whenever you need a few minutes to unplug and recharge.

Whether you’re a lifelong puzzle lover or someone who has never touched a Sudoku board before, our Easy Sudoku is a great way to keep your mind sharp without any pressure. No timer, no stakes — just a fun daily challenge at your own pace.

And if you find yourself breezing through the easy version and wanting more of a challenge, our Puzzle Center also offers standard Sudoku and Hard Sudoku, along with a full lineup of other free games including Crossword, Mini Crossword, Word Flower, Wordrow, and Wordsearch. There’s something for everyone, updated daily.

Ready to give it a try? Play Easy Sudoku free today and make it part of your daily routine.