Netflix “Sing On” Winner Emily Daniels to Release EP

Nashville country-pop singer/songwriter and Netflix Sing On Champion, Emily Daniels, will release her debut EP, WELCOME TO A HEARTACHE.* The independent project, featuring five original tunes, will be available via all digital retail and streaming outlets (Amazon/Apple Music/iTunes/Pandora/Spotify/ Tidal) on Friday, July 23, 2021 (Symphonic Distribution).

Co-produced by Zachary Manno and Mark Siegel, featuring Emily Daniels co-writes, WELCOME TO A HEARTACHE encompasses love and life chapters canvassing the varied stages of relationships–from disillusionment to awakening, the hurting and healing, settling for temporary or into a true love.

“This project is near and dear to my heart for so many reasons. Musically and lyrically, I have an absolute and personal connection to each track,” shared Daniels. “The theme explores every aspect of relationships; the first butterfly feeling, to the moment you walk away saying ‘wish you the best’.”

The musical compilation embraces classic 90s country invigorated with contemporary flair. Emily delivers witty, honest lyrics through heartfelt, powerful melodies. With a knack to write infectious, catchy tunes, the songstress infuses musical flavors derived from a touch of Shania Twain sass blended with a dash of Maddie & Tae honey.

The title track (“Welcome To A Heartache”) sets the tone to a spunky, playful progression with sequel tunes: “I’d Fall For That,” a pros and cons checklist of a budding relationship; “Stained Glass” revealing dirty secrets from dirty dishes, and the alternatively liberating “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do.”

An active member of the Nashville songwriting community, Emily is a regular featured performer at renowned songwriter venues in the city such as The Listening Room, City Winery, Belcourt Taps, Tin Roof, Alley Taps, Ole Red, and others.

Emily’s likeness can be seen in promotional materials of some of Music City’s most famous tourist attractions; she is an apparel model for The Grand Ole Opry, Ole Red, Ryman Auditorium, and Wildhorse Saloon. She has also cultivated partnerships with Arrington Vineyards, Cracker Barrel, the Green Hills Mall, Le Grand Verre Wine, and the local boutique, Jondie.