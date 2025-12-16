Netflix January 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Netflix starts 2026 with Bridgerton Season 4, WWE’s Monday Night Raw, and a strong mix of new originals and classic films. Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2026. More Entertainment News
Coming Soon
- Free Bert
- Take That (GB)
- Undercover Miss Hong (KR)
January 1, 2026
- 12 Years a Slave
- 30 Minutes or Less
- Becky
- Brüno
- Colombiana
- Conan the Destroyer
- Dawn of the Dead
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- District 9
- Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish: Season 2
- Dune
- Erin Brockovich
- Falling Skies: Seasons 1-5
- Forever My Girl
- Free Solo
- Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
- Green Room
- Harry and the Hendersons
- Hellboy
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Just Go With It
- Lone Survivor
- Love from 9 to 5 (MX)
- Man on Fire
- Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
- My Girl
- My Korean Boyfriend (BR)
- Only the Brave
- Pitch Perfect
- Priscilla
- Run Away (GB)
- Time Flies (AR)
- Twins
- Wild Things
January 2, 2026
- Found: Seasons 1-2
- Land of Sin (SE)
January 3, 2026
- The Following: Seasons 1-3
January 5, 2026
- Monday Night Raw: 2026 (weekly event)
January 6, 2026
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 3 – Rising Hope Part 1 (JP)
January 7, 2026
- 11.22.63: Season 1
- Marcello Hernández: American Boy
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment: Season 2
January 8, 2026
- HIS & HERS
- Love Is Blind: Germany: Season 2 (DE)
January 9, 2026
- Alpha Males: Season 4 (ES)
- People We Meet on Vacation
- Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2
- Stone Cold Fox
- The Threesome
January 12, 2026
- Monday Night Raw: 2026 (weekly event)
January 13, 2026
- The Boyfriend: Season 2 (JP)
January 14, 2026
- The Queen of Flow: Season 3 (CO)
- Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3
January 15, 2026
- Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (GB)
- Bone Lake
- Love Through a Prism (JP)
- The Upshaws: Part 7
- To Love, To Lose (TR)
January 16, 2026
- Can This Love Be Translated? (KR)
- No Tail to Tell (KR)
- Southland: Seasons 1-5
- The Rip
January 19, 2026
- Monday Night Raw: 2026 (weekly event)
- Sandokan: Season 1
January 20, 2026
- Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3
- Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7
- Star Search
- WWE: Unreal: Season 2
January 21, 2026
- Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart (GB)
January 22, 2026
- Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (JP)
- Finding Her Edge
January 23, 2026
- Skyscraper Live
- The Big Fake (IT)
January 26, 2026
- Monday Night Raw: 2026 (weekly event)
- My Sesame Street Friends: My Sesame Music
January 27, 2026
- Mike Epps: Delusional
January 29, 2026
- Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 1
Last Call – Leaving Netflix
Leaving January 1, 2026
Leaving January 2, 2026
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Leaving January 3, 2026
- Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4
Leaving January 9, 2026
- Maze Runner: Death Cure
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
- The Maze Runner
Leaving January 16, 2026
- Confessions of a Shopaholic
Leaving January 18, 2026
- Donnie Darko
Leaving January 23, 2026
- House of Lies: Seasons 1-5
Leaving January 29, 2026
- Prison Break: Seasons 1-5
