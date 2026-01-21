Netflix February 2026 Complete Release Schedule

By
Michael Carpenter
-
netflix

Netflix’s February 2026 lineup features Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, The Night Agent Season 3, and The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4. Here’s everything coming to and leaving the platform this month.

Coming Soon

  • BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai (JP)
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8
  • In the Mud: Season 2 (AR)

New Episodes

  • Star Search (Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 6pm PT / 9pm ET, Finale February 17)

February 1, 2026

  • Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing
  • The American President
  • The Bucket List
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love.
  • Ex Machina
  • Flipped
  • Focus
  • The Glass House
  • Heartland: Season 18
  • Hell or High Water
  • Homefront
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • Independence Day
  • Lee Daniels’ The Butler
  • Letters to Juliet
  • Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
  • The Mirror Has Two Faces
  • Mississippi Grind
  • Mrs. Doubtfire
  • Night at the Museum
  • Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
  • Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
  • Rumor Has It…
  • Vertical Limit
  • The Way Home: Season 3
  • You’ve Got Mail
  • Zero Dark Thirty

February 3, 2026

  • Mo Gilligan: In The Moment
  • Night Court: Seasons 1-3

February 4, 2026

  • Is It Cake? Valentines

February 5, 2026

  • Cash Queens (FR)
  • The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4
  • Samuel: Season 1
  • Search Party: Seasons 1-5
  • Unfamiliar (DE)

February 6, 2026

  • Overboard (2018)
  • Queen of Chess
  • Salvador (ES)
  • Yoh! Bestie (ZA)

February 9, 2026

  • Matter of Time
  • The Creature Cases: Chapter 7

February 10, 2026

  • Free Fire
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2025)
  • Motorvalley (IT)
  • This is I (JP)

February 11, 2026

  • Kohrra: Season 2 (IN)
  • Lead Children (PL)
  • Love Is Blind: Season 10
  • State of Fear (BR)
  • What I Like About You: Seasons 1-4

February 12, 2026

  • The Black Phone
  • How To Get To Heaven From Belfast (GB)
  • Million-Follower Detective (TW)

February 13, 2026

  • A Father’s Miracle (MX)
  • The Art of Sarah (KR)
  • Bunny
  • Museum of Innocence (TR)
  • Suburgatory: Seasons 1-3
  • Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip

February 15, 2026

  • The Hunting Party: Season 1
  • Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

February 17, 2026

  • Sommore: Chandelier Fly
  • Star Search (Finale – 6pm PT / 9pm ET)

February 18, 2026

  • Being Gordon Ramsay (GB)

February 19, 2026

  • Life After Beth
  • The Iron Claw
  • The Night Agent: Season 3
  • The Swedish Connection (SE)
  • Wakefield

February 20, 2026

  • The Addams Family
  • The Addams Family 2
  • The Expendables
  • The Expendables 2
  • The Expendables 3
  • The Expendables 4
  • Firebreak (ES)
  • Laggies
  • Mike & Molly: Seasons 1-6
  • The Orphans (FR)
  • Pavane (KR)
  • Strip Law

February 24, 2026

  • Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter

February 26, 2026

  • Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 7-8
  • Crap Happens (DE)

February 27, 2026

  • Trap House

Last Call – Leaving Netflix

Leaving February 1, 2026

  • 28 Days Later
  • Charlie’s Angels
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
  • Did You Hear About the Morgans?
  • Dr. Dolittle
  • Dr. Dolittle 2
  • Forever My Girl
  • Groundhog Day
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Memoirs of a Geisha
  • Parasite
  • Radio
  • RV
  • The Patriot
  • The Terminator
  • What Lies Beneath

Leaving February 5, 2026

  • Election
  • Mean Girls

Leaving February 6, 2026

  • Bride Wars

Leaving February 8, 2026

  • Spencer

Leaving February 15, 2026

  • Everybody’s Fine

Leaving February 16, 2026

  • Warrior: Seasons 1-3

Leaving February 17, 2026

  • Zodiac

Leaving February 18, 2026

  • Don’t Say a Word
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving February 20, 2026

  • Operation Finale
  • Shakespeare in Love

Leaving February 21, 2026

  • Cocaine Cowboys 2

Leaving February 22, 2026

  • Red

Leaving February 24, 2026

  • The Island

Leaving February 26, 2026

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 3-4

Leaving February 27, 2026

  • Bones & All
  • Bottoms

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here