Netflix April 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Netflix’s April 2026 lineup features BEEF Season 2, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, and Man on Fire. Here’s everything coming to and leaving the platform this month. More Entertainment News
Coming Soon
- If Wishes Could Kill (KR)
April 1, 2026
- The Age of Adaline
- Along Came Polly
- American Gangster
- Atonement
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Eat Pray Bark (DE)
- Everest
- Happy’s Place: Season 1
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- It Takes a Village (PL)
- Kindergarten Cop
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 4
- Lucy
- Madagascar
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Money Talks
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
- Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- St. Denis Medical: Season 1
- The Giant Falls (AR)
- The Wiz
April 2, 2026
- Agent from Above (TW)
- Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules (SA)
- The Bad Guys: The Series: Season 2
- The Ramparts of Ice (JP)
- Sins of Kujo (JP)
- XO, Kitty: Season 3
April 3, 2026
- Bloodhounds: Season 2 (KR)
- Feel My Voice (IT)
- Gangs of Galicia: Season 2 (ES)
- High Tides: Season 3 (BE)
- Maamla Legal Hai: Season 2 (IN)
- The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
April 7, 2026
- Beast (2022)
- Sheng Wang: Purple
- Untold: Chess Mates
April 8, 2026
- Trust Me: The False Prophet
April 9, 2026
- 18th Rose (PH)
- Bandi (FR)
- Big Mistakes
- IF
April 10, 2026
- Scream (2022)
- Temptation Island: Season 2
- Thrash
- Turn of the Tide: Season 3 (PT)
April 11, 2026
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (GB)
April 12, 2026
- At Home With The Furys: Season 2 (GB)
April 13, 2026
- America: Our Defining Hours
- American Godfathers: The Five Families
- The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America
- Halloween Ends
- The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen
- Noah Kahan: Out of Body
April 14, 2026
- Crooks: Season 2 (DE)
- Untold: Jail Blazers
April 15, 2026
- Fake Profile: Season 3 (CO)
- Made with Love (ID)
- Million Dollar Secret: Season 2
- The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 3 (IT)
April 16, 2026
- BEEF: Season 2
- Dandelion (JP)
- Ronaldinho: The One and Only (BR)
April 17, 2026
- 180 (ZA)
- A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough (GB)
- Alpha Males: Season 5 (ES)
- Roommates
April 18, 2026
- Denial
- We Are All Trying Here (KR)
April 19, 2026
- Him
April 20, 2026
- CoComelon Lane: Season 7
- Funny AF with Kevin Hart
April 21, 2026
- Unchosen (GB)
- Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill
April 22, 2026
- Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool
- Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 (new episodes)
- Santita (MX)
- Sold Out on You (KR)
- This Is a Gardening Show
April 23, 2026
- Flunked (FR)
- Running Point: Season 2
- Stranger Things: Tales From ’85
April 24, 2026
- Apex
April 26, 2026
- Supernova:Genesis (MX)
April 27, 2026
- Straight to Hell (JP)
April 29, 2026
- Je m’appelle Agneta (SE)
- Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 (new episodes)
- Should I Marry A Murderer? (GB)
April 30, 2026
- Man on Fire
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