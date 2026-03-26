Home Entertainment Netflix April 2026: Complete Release Schedule

Netflix April 2026: Complete Release Schedule

By
Michael Carpenter
-
netflix

Netflix’s April 2026 lineup features BEEF Season 2, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, and Man on Fire. Here’s everything coming to and leaving the platform this month. More Entertainment News

Coming Soon

  • If Wishes Could Kill (KR)

April 1, 2026

  • The Age of Adaline
  • Along Came Polly
  • American Gangster
  • Atonement
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Eat Pray Bark (DE)
  • Everest
  • Happy’s Place: Season 1
  • Hotel Transylvania 2
  • It Takes a Village (PL)
  • Kindergarten Cop
  • Love on the Spectrum: Season 4
  • Lucy
  • Madagascar
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mission: Impossible III
  • Money Talks
  • Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
  • Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer
  • Smokey and the Bandit
  • Smokey and the Bandit II
  • St. Denis Medical: Season 1
  • The Giant Falls (AR)
  • The Wiz

April 2, 2026

  • Agent from Above (TW)
  • Alkhallat+: The Series: Desert Rules (SA)
  • The Bad Guys: The Series: Season 2
  • The Ramparts of Ice (JP)
  • Sins of Kujo (JP)
  • XO, Kitty: Season 3

April 3, 2026

  • Bloodhounds: Season 2 (KR)
  • Feel My Voice (IT)
  • Gangs of Galicia: Season 2 (ES)
  • High Tides: Season 3 (BE)
  • Maamla Legal Hai: Season 2 (IN)
  • The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

April 7, 2026

  • Beast (2022)
  • Sheng Wang: Purple
  • Untold: Chess Mates

April 8, 2026

  • Trust Me: The False Prophet

April 9, 2026

  • 18th Rose (PH)
  • Bandi (FR)
  • Big Mistakes
  • IF

April 10, 2026

  • Scream (2022)
  • Temptation Island: Season 2
  • Thrash
  • Turn of the Tide: Season 3 (PT)

April 11, 2026

  • A Quiet Place Part II
  • Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (GB)

April 12, 2026

  • At Home With The Furys: Season 2 (GB)

April 13, 2026

  • America: Our Defining Hours
  • American Godfathers: The Five Families
  • The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America
  • Halloween Ends
  • The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen
  • Noah Kahan: Out of Body

April 14, 2026

  • Crooks: Season 2 (DE)
  • Untold: Jail Blazers

April 15, 2026

  • Fake Profile: Season 3 (CO)
  • Made with Love (ID)
  • Million Dollar Secret: Season 2
  • The Law According to Lidia Poët: Season 3 (IT)

April 16, 2026

  • BEEF: Season 2
  • Dandelion (JP)
  • Ronaldinho: The One and Only (BR)

April 17, 2026

  • 180 (ZA)
  • A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough (GB)
  • Alpha Males: Season 5 (ES)
  • Roommates

April 18, 2026

  • Denial
  • We Are All Trying Here (KR)

April 19, 2026

  • Him

April 20, 2026

  • CoComelon Lane: Season 7
  • Funny AF with Kevin Hart

April 21, 2026

  • Unchosen (GB)
  • Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill

April 22, 2026

  • Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool
  • Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 (new episodes)
  • Santita (MX)
  • Sold Out on You (KR)
  • This Is a Gardening Show

April 23, 2026

  • Flunked (FR)
  • Running Point: Season 2
  • Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

April 24, 2026

  • Apex

April 26, 2026

  • Supernova:Genesis (MX)

April 27, 2026

  • Straight to Hell (JP)

April 29, 2026

  • Je m’appelle Agneta (SE)
  • Million Dollar Secret: Season 2 (new episodes)
  • Should I Marry A Murderer? (GB)

April 30, 2026

  • Man on Fire

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