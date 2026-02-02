NES Shares Timeline As Outages Stretch Past One Week In Nashville Area

Nashville Electric Service has given an update after many customers have been without power for more than a week following widespread damage caused by Winter Storm Fern, one of the most destructive weather events Nashville has faced.

NES estimates power will be restored to about 90% of customers by Monday, Feb. 2, and roughly 96% by Thursday, Feb. 5. Full restoration for customers who can safely receive service is expected by Feb. 9.

At the peak of the storm, approximately 230,000 customers were without electricity, marking the largest outage total in the city’s history. As of the latest update on Feb. 2, fewer than 24,000 homes remain without power.

The storm damaged transmission lines, substations, and neighborhood distribution systems across the service area, breaking more than 700 power poles. Replacing those poles is a time-consuming process and is contributing to the extended restoration timeline.

To accelerate recovery, NES has brought in crews from across Tennessee and eight other states, expanding its workforce from about 200 to nearly 1,000 lineworkers in just a few days. All available NES and contract crews are working 24/7 on restoration efforts.

Officials say Winter Storm Fern impacted nearly half the country, with layers of ice causing especially severe damage locally. While thousands of customers are expected to regain power today and tomorrow, many households will remain without service through the weekend or longer as crews prioritize larger outage areas and continue moving neighborhood by neighborhood.

Despite freezing temperatures slowing progress, NES says every available resource is being used to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Residents are encouraged to take safety precautions, find alternative shelter if needed, and use Metro resources while restoration work continues. Neighborhood updates will continue to be shared through NES online channels.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email