NES Power Outages Update for Jan. 25, 2026

NES Update for January 25, 2026, 7:30 am The combination of freezing rain and ice has impacted the NES service territory overnight, with trees being weighed down by ice causing them to snap and take down power lines. Right now, more than 100,000 customers are currently without power. Our teams are fully staffed and already in the field assessing damage and beginning repairs. Since yesterday, crews have been operating in continuous rotations, and they will remain on extended 14–16‑hour shifts to ensure we can continue responding to outages quickly. We ask that everyone stay away from downed power lines, and to always assume they are live and dangerous.

NES Update for January 25, 2026, 6:30 am

The combination of freezing rain and ice has impacted the NES service territory overnight, with trees being weighed down by ice causing them to snap and take down power lines.

Right now, nearly 90,000 customers are currently without power, and we expect this number to rise as the storm continues. Our teams are fully staffed and already in the field assessing damage and beginning repairs.

Since yesterday, crews have been operating in continuous rotations, and they will remain on extended 14–16‑hour shifts to ensure we can continue responding to outages quickly. We ask that everyone stay away from downed power lines, and to always assume they are live and dangerous.

How to Stay Updated

Report outages through the NES outage map, OUT to 637797 (NESPWR) from the phone number linked to your account, or by calling (615) 234‑0000 .

to from the phone number linked to your account, or by calling . NES will share restoration information on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook throughout the event.

More Weather News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email