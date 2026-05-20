NES Monitoring Severe Weather Threat, Preparing For Possible Outages

The Nashville Electric Service is encouraging customers to prepare for possible power outages as forecasters predict heavy rainfall and potentially damaging winds over the coming days.

NES officials said crews are monitoring weather forecasts that currently call for 1 to 3 inches of rain and the possibility of strong winds that could create safety hazards and lead to power disruptions.

The utility said staff are preparing to respond to potential outages, while urging customers to take steps now to stay safe and be ready in the event severe weather impacts service.

NES encouraged residents to create an emergency preparedness plan, charge phones and electronic devices ahead of the storms, and assemble emergency kits with bottled water, nonperishable food, flashlights, and backup batteries for essential equipment.

Officials also advised customers to make alternate plans for refrigerating medications or powering medical devices if electricity is lost. Residents were reminded to keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible during outages to preserve food.

For safety, NES warned customers to stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and call 911 immediately if one is spotted. Portable generators should only be used outdoors and away from windows.

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Customers can report outages by texting “OUT” to 637797 if their mobile phone is linked to their account, using the NES mobile app, calling 615-234-0000, or reporting outages online.

NES also encouraged customers who rely on constant electricity for medical needs to enroll in the utility’s Critical Referral Program, which helps prioritize service restoration during individual outages, though officials stressed backup plans remain important during widespread storm damage.