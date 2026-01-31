NES Goes Live with New Web-Based Residential Tool Providing Customers Status of Their Outages

NESpower.com . Customers can find information on the targeted completion date for their entire zip code on the website. Following a comprehensive assessment of the extensive ice storm damage across its service area, Nashville Electric Service officials estimate that 85% of its customers will have power restored by February 1st; 90% will be restored by Tuesday, February 3, and 99% by Sunday, February 8. The utility is now posting estimated restoration ranges based on zip codes twice a day at. Customers can find information on the targeted completion date for their entire zip code on the website.

Importantly, the estimated information is based on real-time data and may change or fluctuate based on the shifting weather patterns and cold temperatures that continue to cause downed power poles, lines and transformers.

“We understand the overwhelming challenges our customers are facing without knowing when their power will be restored after this unprecedented weather event,” said NES CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin. “We hope that by sharing a targeted timeline and up-to-date estimates for power restoration by zip code, customers can plan for alternate accommodations while NES crews continue to repair the system. We appreciate the patience of our entire community as we work to use every possible resource to bring the power back for everyone.”

My Outage Tracker – that provides residential customers with individual household information about the status of their outage so they can know from remote places when their power has been restored. In addition to the new restoration estimates, NES has developed and launched a specially created web-based tool –– that provides residential customers with individual household information about the status of their outage so they can know from remote places when their power has been restored.

While 180,000 out of the more than 230,000 customers who lost power have been restored, as of Saturday afternoon approximately 50,000 have yet to be restored.

To access My Outage Tracker, residential customers should do the following:

Access My Outage Tracker at NESpower.com

Enter your residential address

Status will show if power is on or off and whether a crew is currently assigned

Commercial customers can check on the status of restoration to businesses at 615-736-6900.

“Our team has worked around the clock to accurately assess the scale of the massive ice storm’s impact on our grid, which has been a street-by-street review based on the unprecedented damage to poles, lines and transformers,” added Broyles-Aplin. “We developed these tools to provide customers information and visibility wherever they are to better plan for their respective power outages – and know in real time if they have been reconnected. Over 1,100 lineworkers continue to work in the field to restore service to every NES customer.”

