NES Enhancing Outage Map To Make It Easier For Customers to Track Outages In Their Communities

Nashville Electric Service (NES) today is announcing enhancements to its power outage online tool that will increase customer access and make it visually easier to get information.

Information on the NES Power Outage page online is now organized in a more intuitive manner and displayed on a map by communities to make it easier to see where outages are occurring. NES also has expanded capacity for more customers to report a power outage on high-volume days.

To access the updated NES Power Outage Map, customers can go to nespower.com/outages.

“We know how important it is for our customers to have clear, reliable information during a storm, which is why we’ve redesigned our outage map to be much more intuitive and user-friendly,” said Teresa Broyles-Aplin, NES president and CEO. “These upgrades are a direct response to what we learned with Winter Storm Fern, ensuring our systems can handle much higher traffic so residents can get the information they need when they need it.”

Customers will still be able to report an outage through the outage map. Future enhancements that will include restoration timelines and return of power estimates are still being developed.

Earlier this month, NES improved its Critical Referral Program for customers who must have electricity to power medical devices. The application and medical form are now available digitally and can be submitted via an online NES portal rather than mailing paper forms. Customers who want to register for the Critical Referral Program can apply by going to nespower.com/critical-referral-program or call NES at (615) 736-6900.

In the aftermath of Winter Storm Fern, NES leadership also has committed to immediately improving the following four areas:

Formalizing emergency management leadership to create a more structured response to a crisis.

Identifying and resolving all existing gaps in how the utility communicates with its customers during a storm.

Evaluating and refining specific methodologies used in determining estimated times of restoration for customers.

Assessing how the utility can increase the undergrounding of powerlines while improving the maintenance of existing above-ground lines.

Four task forces are working now to identify and develop systems to address each of these four areas, and NES will continually update the public on any actions implemented to improve its response to future storms.

In addition, following Winter Storm Fern, the NES Power Board has approved to conduct an independent, after-action review to be completed in 90 days. This evaluation is designed to capture critical lessons from the recent storm while details are still clear, ensuring the utility is fully prepared before the spring and summer storm seasons.

