Neo-Nazi Cult Leader Possibly Tied to Antioch HS Shooting, DOJ Says

Federal authorities say a violent neo-Nazi cult leader who is now in U.S. custody is linked to the deadly school shooting that shook Antioch High School earlier this year, WSMV reports.

The U.S. Department of Justice has identified Michail Chkhikvishvili, a Georgian national, as a key figure in the extremist group known as MKY. Officials allege that his online calls for violence have had deadly consequences, including inspiring violent acts across the United States.

Among the incidents cited is the January 2025 shooting at Antioch High School in Nashville, where a 17-year-old student shot and killed one classmate, injured another, and then died by suicide. The DOJ says the shooter livestreamed part of the attack and had posted an audio message beforehand, claiming he acted on behalf of MKY and another unnamed group.

A manifesto attributed to the attacker reportedly named Chkhikvishvili directly and referenced MKY’s founder, Yegor Krasnov. The teen also stated he planned to write Krasnov’s name on his weapon.

Prosecutors say Chkhikvishvili spread MKY’s ideology online, shared violent manuals, and encouraged school shootings and attacks on minorities. He allegedly recruited people by asking them to send videos of violent acts like arson or assault.

He’s also accused of planning a poison attack in New York City, where someone dressed as Santa Claus would hand out poisoned candy to racial minorities and Jewish children. The DOJ says he provided step-by-step instructions, including how to make lethal substances like ricin.

“As alleged, the defendant sought to recruit others to commit violent attacks and killings in furtherance of his Neo-Nazi ideologies,” stated United States Attorney Peace. “His goal was to spread hatred, fear and destruction by encouraging bombings, arson and even poisoning children, for the purpose of harming racial minorities, the Jewish community and homeless individuals. We will not hesitate to find and prosecute those who threaten the safety and freedoms of all members of our community, including members of minority communities, no matter where in the world these criminals might be hiding.”

Chkhikvishvili was arrested in Moldova in 2024 and extradited to the U.S. He is now facing multiple federal charges and is expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn.

If convicted, he faces decades in prison.

Source: DOJ, WSMV

