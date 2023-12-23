Nelson’s Green Briar Distillery to Offer a New Year’s Eve Day Brunch

Visit Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery for a New Year’s Eve whiskey brunch at the Distillery Bar & Restaurant. Open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., guests are welcome to enjoy biscuits & sausage gravy, Eggs Benedict, Schnitzel & Eggs, channeling the brand’s German heritage, and more all perfectly paired with a Bloody Brier, Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey and house made bloody mix, or a Bourbon-mosa, Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon and orange juice. Raise a glass to new beginnings and memories as we welcome 2024 in the heart of Music City. Click here to make a reservation.

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery just recently completed its long-awaited renovation at the Marathon Village whiskey distillery at 1414 Clinton Street, Nashville. This transformative project has redefined the historic brand’s distillery experience, creating a captivating space that offers educational and interactive tours, a refined restaurant with gourmet distillery-inspired cuisine, a full-service bar and exclusive event spaces.