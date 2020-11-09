Nellamoon Opens in Nolensville

Candle shop Nellamoon has opened a new storefront in Nolensville at 7305 Nolensville Road.

Nellamoon began over five years ago as an online store. Since that time, they have partnered with J W Marriott, been featured in the Uncommon James store owned by Kristin Cavallari, and more.

The name Nellamoom comes from a combination of owner, Arielle Ricci’s nickname, Nell, and a symbol for her mother Moon who died from cancer when Ricci was 11.

Nellamoon’s website states their mission is “to serve the greater good through artisan candles that embody the bright light that shines within us all. To us, candle making has become something very personal and close to our hearts. After my husband and I both lost our mothers to cancer we wanted to do something that would bring tribute to how they lived their lives with such grace, love and kindness. Our mama’s both dedicated their lives to helping people shine and our hope is to inspire you in the same way. Each time you light your candle, we hope it serves as a symbol to shine your light and live your best life!”

Hours for the store are Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm.

For the latest updates, follow them on Instagram.