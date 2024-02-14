Neil Young + Crazy Horse Announce Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Neil Young + Crazy Horse have announced their 2024 tour – Love Earth Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the run kicks off with two nights at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on April 24 & April 25 then continues with stops in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on May 8th.

Presale tickets are available at Neil Young Archives. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 16 at 10 AM ET at Livenation.com. At the time of purchase, fans can opt in to receive a physical CD of the Neil Young + Crazy Horse new album FU##IN’ UP included with their tickets for no additional cost.

FirstBank Amphitheater is located at 4525 Graystone Quarry Ln, Franklin, TN 37064.