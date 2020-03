Neil Diamond has changed the words of his iconic song “Sweet Caroline”, making it a PSA for handwashing.

The new version says, “Hands -Washing Hands, /Reaching Out-Don’t Touch Me/ I Won’t Touch You.”

Diamond shared the video via Facebook, saying, “Stay safe out there everyone. Thank you to all the people who are out there working their butts off and making sacrifices to keep the world safe.”

In less than 24 hours, the video has been viewed over 5 million times.