Neighborhood Feature: Experience the Luxurious, Amenity-Packed Lifestyle in Westhaven

Located in the Franklin area of Williamson County, Westhaven is more than just a neighborhood of homes; it’s an entire community of retail, entertainment, leisure, and food. When you purchase a home in Westhaven, you’ll have everything you need at your fingertips to enjoy life to its fullest. You’ll never want to leave this luxury environment!

This vibrant community includes shopping on Front Street, a championship golf course, the residents’ center, a fitness center, miles of nature trails, and an events calendar full of activities for families to enjoy. Living in Westhaven, your kids can walk to school in the morning, and you can take a trip to the bank or meet up with friends for lunch at the Town Center. It combines all the best of small-town living within a luxury, amenity-packed community.

At Warren Bradley Partners, we love the Westhaven lifestyle, so we’re sharing our favorite spots to spend time:

Magli Green

The park at Magli Green is a beautiful space to enjoy an afternoon. You can walk along the lake or rent a kayak to enjoy the water. Magli Green is also home to many events on Westhaven’s social calendar: visit the Farmer’s Market, enjoy monthly outdoor movies, indulge in their Whisky Warmers, or jam out at Westhaven’s feature festival, Porchfest!

Coal Town Public House

You’ll find Coal Town Public House restaurant in the heart of Westhaven Town Center. An American Grill menu with a full-service bar, this restaurant overlooks the beauty of Magli Green and has temperature-controlled porches to enjoy the outdoors year-round. Visit Public House for lunch or dinner seven days a week or for Sunday brunch!

Valentine House

For unique gifting, shop Valentine House in the retail district of Westhaven Town Center. You’ll find an exquisite array of home decor items for the perfect gift for friends or a trendy accessory to add to your own home. Valentine House has a friendly staff ready to provide warm customer service as you shop their store. You’ll find something special each time you visit!

Fit 2

There are so many amenities in the Westhaven community, including the fitness center, which is a luxury wellness experience. Fit 2 opened its doors in 2021 with every specialty benefit you could hope for in a fitness center. This fresh, open space has a full range of strength and cardio equipment and offers personal trainers to design a training plan for residents. The Movement Studio at Fit 2 also hosts classes for yoga, dance, and tae bo so you can find the movement you most enjoy!

Live in Westhaven

If you’re ready to make the move to luxury living in Westhaven, Warren Bradley Partners is excited to be your guide. Combining their knowledge of this vibrant community with their real estate expertise, Warren Bradley is the best choice to find your dream home.

Warren Bradley Partners has decades of experience selling high-end real estate in Nashville and surrounding areas. They work as a team to provide you with the best experience as a buyer, ensuring that no detail goes unnoticed and the process goes smoothly.

Get started with Warren Bradley Partners today by calling 615-300-8663 or connect with us online!