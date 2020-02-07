The recently opened gymnastics studio NEG Playhouse, in Spring Hill, will host a ribbon-cutting later this month.

NEG Playhouse is located at 2037 Wall Street in Spring Hill. A ribbon-cutting for the new facility will be held on Friday, February 21 from 4 p – 5 p with the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.

According to the website, NEG began back in 2018 as a mobile tumbling program through Nashville Elite Gymnastics.

Owner, Marie Mastrodonato was also a nanny and realized the need for indoor play facilities for younger children. At the beginning of 2020, Mastrodonato opened NEG Playhouse to give the families of Spring Hill a place for young children to play and explore.

They provide classes for children ages 8 and younger as well as open playtime. The space is 1645 square feet and designed to have children explore in a safe environment.

For infants, they are currently offering a free class in partnership with the nonprofit Playhouse Infant Program. Each class is 30 minutes in length and provides tools in development for your infant.

In addition, you can take part in the open playtime for $8. Other classes available include Parent-Tot for children just beginning to walk, Parent- Tot 2, and they continue for each age ending with tumbling at ages 6 -8.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, they will host a Parent’s Night Out for ages 2 – 8 from 5:30 p – 8:30 p where children will enjoy crafts, games with pizza included. Cost is $20.

Those interested in classes can register now here and receive three open play passes as part of a grand opening special ending soon.

To stay current, visit their Facebook here.