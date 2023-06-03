NeedtoBreathe Brings The Caves World Tour to Nashville

Rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is set to bring its live show to arenas across the country this fall with “The CAVES World Tour.” The first leg of the tour is set to kick off October 13 in Savannah, GA stopping in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on November 15th and will feature alternative rock band Judah & The Lion as special guests.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, June 5 with an Insider’s presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 9 at NEEDTOBREATHE.com.

The tour will support NEEDTOBREATHE’S ninth studio album CAVES, which is set to release this fall.

“CAVES is the most ambitious album we’ve made so far, and it really feels like a new chapter for us as a band,” said NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart in a statement. “We can’t wait to take this new energy to our fans on the road and perform these songs live. It’s going to be special.”