Need to Get the Family Out of the House? Here Are a Few Things to Do

Looking for something to do on this snowy weekend? As of the writing of this article (on Friday, January 19), most things are closed but we found a few places that are open and provide an opportunity to get out of the house for a little bit.
1Shop at CoolSprings Galleria
Hours-10 am – 5 pm
1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
The mall has been open limited hours this week. Visit one of your favorite stores, grab a new set from the Lego store or try out one of the creations for Puffy Cotton Candy.
2Franklin Lanes
Hours -10 am-11 pm
Franklin Lanes, 1200 Lakeview Drive, Franklin
Take the family bowling at Franklin Lanes. The bowling alley has cleared its parking lot and salted and cleared the walkways.
3The Monkey’s Treehouse
Open Friday, January 19, 9am – 7pm
91 Seaboard Ln, Ste 103, Brentwood
If your family needs to get out of the house and burn off some energy, check out The Monkey’s Treehouse, an indoor play space for ages 0 to 8.
Follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.
4Urban Air
Friday hours-4 pm – 9 pm, Saturday, 10 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
1735 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
Urban Air, the indoor trampoline park, will be open this weekend. Check for the latest update here.