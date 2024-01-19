Need to Get the Family Out of the House? Here Are a Few Things to Do

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do on this snowy weekend? As of the writing of this article (on Friday, January 19), most things are closed but we found a few places that are open and provide an opportunity to get out of the house for a little bit.

1Shop at CoolSprings Galleria

coolsprings galleria entrance
photo by Jim Wood

Hours-10 am – 5 pm

1800 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin

The mall has been open limited hours this week. Visit one of your favorite stores, grab a new set from the Lego store or try out one of the creations for Puffy Cotton Candy.

 

2Franklin Lanes

Franklin Lanes
Photo by Michael Carpenter

Hours -10 am-11 pm

Franklin Lanes, 1200 Lakeview Drive, Franklin

Take the family bowling at Franklin Lanes. The bowling alley has cleared its parking lot and salted and cleared the walkways.

3The Monkey’s Treehouse

monkeys treehouse open

Open Friday, January 19, 9am – 7pm
91 Seaboard Ln, Ste 103, Brentwood

If your family needs to get out of the house and burn off some energy, check out The Monkey’s Treehouse, an indoor play space for ages 0 to 8.

Follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.

 

4Urban Air

Urban Air Adventure
photo by Donna Vissman

Friday hours-4 pm – 9 pm, Saturday, 10 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm

1735 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin

Urban Air, the indoor trampoline park, will be open this weekend. Check for the latest update here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
