What You Need to Know About 2020 CMT Awards

CMT Awards will air on Wednesday, October 21st at 7 pm on CMT.

The award show, like other events in 2020, will look different. No audience will be at the show this year but that hasn’t stopped CMT from bringing some of country music’s most favorite artists to the fans.

As previously announced hosts for the evening are Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown, and Sarah Hyland.

Some of the most anticipated performances of the night include Shania Twain, Luke Combs, Brooks & Dunn. Presenters include Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, among others.

Performances + Presenters:

MAIN STAGE PERFORMERS: Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen + Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini + Halsey, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs + Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain

RAM TRUCKS SIDE STAGE PERFORMERS: Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning

PRESENTERS: Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Tanya Tucker and Taylor Swift.

The CMT Awards is a fan-voted event and you can continue voting through in-show on October 21 at vote.cmt.com .

Artists with Multiple Nominations

Artists with multiple nominations are Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett with three nods apiece.

Ashley McBryde: 3 nominations (Female Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year, Video of the Year)

Dan + Shay: 3 nominations (Duo of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, Video of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini: 3 nominations (Female Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year, Video of the Year)

Luke Combs: 3 nominations (Male Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year, Video of the Year)

Sam Hunt: 3 nominations (Male Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year, Video of the Year)

Thomas Rhett: 3 nominations (Male Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, Video of the Year)

Other artists with multiple nominations include Blanco Brown, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and The Chicks.

First-Time Nominees: Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Halsey, Gabby Barrett, Gwen Stefani, Ingrid Andress, Marshmello, Riley Green, Tanya Tucker, The Highwomen, Travis Denning.



New category for this year- Quarantine Video of the Year