Need a New Retainer? Say Good-Bye to Goopy Impressions

I need a new retainer but I HATE getting the messy mold/impression taken of my teeth. Is there another option?

Absolutely! There is another far more comfortable option. We are now able to take a scan of your teeth to make retainers and other appliances, including Invisalign. The technology is amazingly accurate and most patients find it to be very comfortable and preferable to molds. We use a high-tech optical scanner that takes rapid pictures in succession. Those pictures are simultaneously stitched together by software to create a digital impression of your teeth. Once we have the digital file from your scan we can either print your model on our 3-D printer or submit it to a lab for fabrication of various appliances. The digital impression has completely replaced traditional molds in our office and has the advantage of allowing you to see your teeth on the screen in real-time. It’s simple and mess-free. Patients love it.

