Nearly 40 Pounds of Fentanyl-Laced Drugs, $400K, Guns Found During Nashville Drug Bust

August 31, 2023 – A ten-month investigation begun by Murfreesboro Police and now involving the MNPD & TBI led to Thursday’s arrest of alleged major drug trafficker Brandon Ostein, 36, of Nashville. Ostein is a convicted drug felon on parole who registered with the MNPD as an ex-con last October.

A search of Ostein’s Broadway apartment today resulted in the discovery of 37 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine, guns, shoeboxes containing approximately $400,000 cash, plastic baggies, kilogram presses and vacuum sealers.

This investigation is continuing and is being led by a team of narcotics detectives and agents from the MNPD’s Specialized Investigations Division, TBI and Murfreesboro Police, with assistance from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Ostein is charged with possessing fentanyl-laced cocaine for resale, gun possession by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond is set at $1,026,000.

Source: Murfreesboro Police