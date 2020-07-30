



Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) hosted its annual golf tournament under unique circumstances on Monday, July 27 at Temple Hills Country Club. This event traditionally brings together many members of the community to raising funds for TSC on a day that sees large gatherings for lunch, awards, silent auctions and, of course, golf. This year’s event looked a little different than in years past, but the purpose of participating was just the same.

Nearly 100 golfers came out on a scorching hot day to Temple Hills to support TSC. To achieve proper social distancing requirements, the golfers in attendance did not gather before a shotgun start, stay afterword for food or enjoy an awards ceremony at the end of the day. Instead, foursomes teed off every 10-15 minutes over a several hour period. Even with such a scaled back version of the event, a good time was had by all supporting TSC’s mission to provide an excellent youth soccer experience to families throughout Middle TN.

“Obviously this was a unique year for our golf tournament but we were really happy to have such a large turnout” said TSC Tournament & Events Director Jimmy Drain. “I’m appreciative of the staff at Temple Hills for being flexible with us as we had to adjust for the current times, and especially appreciative of all of the TSC community that came to play golf and support our club.”

