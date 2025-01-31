NBC to Celebrate 100 Years of the Grand Ole Opry

Grand Ole Opry member and country music superstar Blake Shelton will host NBC’s “Opry 100: A Live Celebration,” honoring the Grand Ole Opry’s milestone 100th anniversary, on Wednesday, March 19 at 8-11 p.m. ET and simulcast on Peacock.

The three-hour live celebration will feature performances from some of country music’s most acclaimed artists, including Opry members Ashley McBryde, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and a special appearance from Randy Travis, as well as some of the Opry’s fan favorites, including Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll and The War And Treaty. Many other members of the esteemed Opry cast, as well as additional guests, will be announced soon.

“Becoming a member of the Opry is a highlight of my life and career, and 15 years later I still get that same feeling of reverence and excitement every time I walk out on that stage. The Grand Ole Opry has been connecting the country music family for 100 years, and I’m so proud to be part of this historic celebration,” Shelton said.

Since its debut in 1925, the Opry has captivated audiences with its dynamic lineup of country superstars, new artists, comedians and celebrity guests. “Opry 100: A Live Celebration” will showcase iconic collaborations, reflect on legendary Opry moments, and highlight exclusive digital content that honors the artists, fans and songs that define country music.

The broadcast will feature performances from the Grand Ole Opry House and Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, the Mother Church of Country Music and the Opry’s most famous former home.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 am CT at www.opry.com.

An exclusive pre-sale will be available to Opry subscribers on Thursday, January 30 at 10am CT. Sign up to be an Opry subscriber here: https://opryent.co/Opry100.

“We’re pleased to partner with our Grand Ole Opry members to create a truly unforgettable evening as we kick off the Opry’s 100th year,” said Patrick Moore, CEO of Opry Entertainment Group. “This special night of programming will connect millions of country music fans to the magic of the Opry, and we hope it inspires them to join us in Nashville as we celebrate this milestone all year long.”

The telecast will be executive produced by Silent House Productions’ Emmy Award winners Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn, along with R.A. Clark and Steve Buchanan.

“It’s a true privilege to be a part of celebrating 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry, an iconic stage that has welcomed so many legendary artists who’ve shaped the heart of country music,” said Silent House Productions’ President Mark Bracco. “We’re humbled and honored to help bring this historic moment to life, paying tribute to the voices and stories that have made the Opry an enduring symbol of musical history.”

