Nationwide Food Supply Issues Affecting WCS School Meals

food supply
Photo from WCS

Families may notice some unexpected changes to school meals in the days and weeks ahead.

Nationwide issues with food supply chains have the potential to cause last-minute menu changes which may not be reflected on the school/district websites. Due to food substitutions by the manufacturers, Food Services is unable to track allergens in menu items as well as carbohydrates in menu items for students with diabetes.

“Many times we are adjusting menus daily,” said WCS Food Services Director James Remete. “We may not receive the all of the food that we order; we may have to substitute food; and unfortunately, these changes are out of our control. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families during this time.”

Remete said that his department is also suffering from staff shortages across the county. Without enough employees to staff many of the cafeterias, Remete is encouraging parents to volunteer for a few hours each day in the cafeteria. There are also part-time positions available. To see open positions, visit the WCS Employment page.

Contact your student’s cafeteria manager with any questions regarding the school menu. For more information about Food Services, visit the department’s page on the district website.

