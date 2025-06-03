Nationally Acclaimed Magician Drew Murray to Perform at The Factory

Fresh off a spellbinding national tour, master illusionist Drew Murray is set to take the stage at Turner Theater in The Factory at Franklin for two amazing shows on Thursday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Drew Murray, star of the acclaimed show Rare Magic: An Immersive Evening of Mind-Bending Deception, will unveil a never-before-seen performance exclusively for these Franklin audiences. Blending elegant sleight-of-hand with jaw-dropping illusions and theatrical storytelling, Murray has captivated audiences nationwide. This special event promises more than just a performance, it’s an intimate invitation into the impossible.

Currently touring with sold-out shows at Marriott Autograph Collection Hotels across the country, Murray’s ability to blur the lines between reality and illusion has cemented his reputation as one of the most intriguing performers in modern magic.

“We’re fortunate to have a chance to host Drew Murray at The Factory,” said Bill Simmons, Area Managing Director at The Factory at Franklin. “His show is unlike anything Franklin has seen before, and his approach to magic and storytelling aligns perfectly with our mission to create wonder and produce smiles for our community.”

On the heels of appearances in Columbus, Dallas and Phoenix, Murray has earned national acclaim for gripping storytelling and moments of pure astonishment. Expect a night where reality bends, logic unravels and the impossible feels within reach. Don’t blink—you might just miss the magic.

For a glimpse into his captivating style, view a full performance by Drew Murray at the TEDx Talks at The Ohio State University. The Factory Presents: Magician, Drew Murray is open to adults 18 and older. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.factoryatfranklin.com/magic/.

