National Peace Officers Memorial Day Blood Drive May 15





In honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day, EMS medics are holding a blood drive on Friday, May 15, from 10a-3p at the Public Safety Center, 304 Beasley Drive in Franklin.

In addition to being Williamson Medical Center’s blood provider, Blood Assurance stocks WillCo ambulances for paramedics who respond to trauma calls of someone in our community who’s in need of blood in the field, immediately.

WHERE:

Public Safety Center

304 Beasley Drive, Franklin

Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Rd

Brentwood, TN 37027



