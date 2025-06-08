National Outlet Shopping Days Brings Deals to Opry Mills

Shoppers have another way to stretch their dollars when National Outlet Shopping Day returns to Opry Mills, June 12-15. The biggest outlet savings event of the year will take place over four days, leading up to and including Father’s Day, with exclusive deals and special offers.

Now in its fourth year, National Outlet Shopping Day continues to grow in popularity at Simon® locations across the country. Opry Mills is home to 200 retailers, with many of them offering additional savings during National Outlet Shopping Day. Examples include:

Banana Republic – 25% off your total purchase

Gap – Extra 20% off a $75 purchase

Marc Jacobs – Additional 20% off your purchase of $250 or more

Old Navy – 20% off your purchase of $75 or more

Sunbelt Bakery -will be on-site with an engaging activation featuring:Free samples of our tasty chewy granola bars

National Outlet Shopping Day is the perfect time to gear up for warmer weather and soak in the excitement of summer. Enjoy a fun-filled shopping weekend including live music, balloon art, face painting, tattoo art, custom poem writing and more.

Shoppers will also be treated to deeper discounts and special offers including an exclusive Experience with Purchase. Shoppers who redeem $500 in-same-day combined receipts can enjoy a one-of-a-kind behind-the-scenes experience at Madame Tussauds Nashville, wine tasting at Amber Falls Winery and a goody bag with Lindt chocolate. Additionally, all shoppers will receive a free tote bag, while supplies last.

