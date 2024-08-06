National Night Out Returns To Franklin This Tuesday

An annual happening hosted by the Franklin Police Department is taking place this Tuesday, and organizers are promising it will be bigger and better than ever.

The agency’s National Night Out event is being held at Pinkerton Park (405 Murfreesboro Rd.) from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. on August 6. The public will be treated to free food (while supplies last), giveaways, information booths, tunes from a local DJ, meeting and greeting first responders, and a hands-on experience with police and fire vehicles.

“We are pulling out all the stops to make this year’s event a huge success,” according to Max Winitz, public information manager for the Franklin Police Department. “National Night Out is a wonderful opportunity for the public to interact with our officers and learn the ins and outs of the Franklin Police Department.”

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement by promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military based on the first Tuesday in August.

For more information, please contact Ryan Schuman, the Franklin Police Department’s Public Affairs Officer at: [email protected]

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email