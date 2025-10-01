National Merit Commended WCS Students Announced

WCS high school students are once again being recognized at the national level. This year, 129 students were named National Merit Commended Students.
Each year, approximately 34,000 students receive this honor based on their high PSAT/NMSQT exam scores, putting them among the top three percent of test-takers in the nation. The Commended Students are chosen based on a nationally-applied Selection Index score, and, though they do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of the students still have the possibility of receiving corporation or business-sponsored scholarships.
Congratulations to the National Merit Commended Students listed below:
Brentwood High
- Rives Babe
- Anjali Babu
- Brennan Burke
- Kayla Childs
- Nick Corbo
- Annabel Couch
- Elaina Fields
- Tye Flemmons
- Luke Hadley
- Jack Harwell
- Cameron High
- Joe Johnson
- Eunice Jung
- John Kazmierowicz
- Jonathan King
- Keigo Koyama
- Aidan Krauthamer
- Joanna Li
- Aksheetha Mathialagan
- Gil McLean
- Eva Morrison
- Averly Nielson
- Grant Oney
- Ahbi Patel
- Jake Phillips
- Gordon Sheng
- Ashley Shepherd
- Owen Wilbeck
- Meredith Yount
- David Zhen
Centennial High
- Shawn Cobham
- Jameson Koss
- Sofia Bailey
- Gavin Fu
- Mina Ragheb
- Emilia Muterspaugh
- Areeb Bhagat
Fairview High
- Leah Calcutt
- Ethan Pronk
Franklin High
- Lea Adams
- Dathan Adao
- Madhav Bhavani Kumar
- Micah Castelluccio
- Justin Clayton
- Carolyn Fetherling
- Maya Gemignani
- Jose Gonzalez Castaneda
- Jaiden Johnson
- Emory Kerr
- Akshaya Pidikiti
- Virginia Reid
Independence High
- Hadley Carollo
- Tiani Chen
- Reagan Graham
- Laura Gupton
- Hayden Haggard
- Jake Keown
- Reilly Moore
- Devon Perry
- Firas Rahman
- Coleman Root
- Aditya Salvi
- Lauren Sledge
- Levi Smith
- Makayla Thompson
- Aiden Vickery
Nolensville High
- Parker Dotson
- Lauren Ehrlich
- McKnight Lassiter
- Jason Lim
- John Morrow
- Marley Schuster
- Sofia Scribner
Page High
- Anna Anderson
- Jude Claverie
- Shamyuktha Dintakurthy
- Jonas Fox
- Shruthika Kakumani
- Maanit Kaushik
- Katherine Mason
- Lucy McGregor
- Isaac Mobley
- Shruthi Mogan
- Gavin Thier
Ravenwood High
- Lauren Anderson
- Akash Ashwin
- Joshua Barfoot
- Hank Bynum
- Liah Charney
- Caitlin Cherukuri
- Ashley Dengate
- Matthew Ebrhim
- Lordess Erhardt
- Kathleen Fei
- Gautham Giri
- Erica Goh
- Chaytrika Golla
- Elizabeth Goslak
- Auburn Hill
- Abigail Kauppila
- Jinny Kim
- Sowmil Kumble
- Joseph Larson
- Emory Lomicka
- Atharv Mehendale
- Tucker Melcher
- Samuel Michael
- Cole Montgomery
- Mary Moore
- Gwen Moser
- Harshita Nallaka
- Mason Schaefer
- Lillyanne Smith
- Tristan Sulla
- Victor Superi
- Luca Tarantino
- Samantha Tatalovich
- Nithya Tyagi
- Dhruv Upadhye
- Abhinav Vijayanand
- Ava Wohlken
Renaissance High
- Thomas Alibrandi
Summit High
- Rowyn Brown
- Cash Coons
- Brody Dudek
- Ken Hirata
- Nathan Hoggard
- David Langager
- Lillian Miller
