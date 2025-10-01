National Merit Commended WCS Students Announced

WCS high school students are once again being recognized at the national level. This year, 129 students were named National Merit Commended Students.

Each year, approximately 34,000 students receive this honor based on their high PSAT/NMSQT exam scores, putting them among the top three percent of test-takers in the nation. The Commended Students are chosen based on a nationally-applied Selection Index score, and, though they do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of the students still have the possibility of receiving corporation or business-sponsored scholarships.

Congratulations to the National Merit Commended Students listed below:

Brentwood High

Rives Babe

Anjali Babu

Brennan Burke

Kayla Childs

Nick Corbo

Annabel Couch

Elaina Fields

Tye Flemmons

Luke Hadley

Jack Harwell

Cameron High

Joe Johnson

Eunice Jung

John Kazmierowicz

Jonathan King

Keigo Koyama

Aidan Krauthamer

Joanna Li

Aksheetha Mathialagan

Gil McLean

Eva Morrison

Averly Nielson

Grant Oney

Ahbi Patel

Jake Phillips

Gordon Sheng

Ashley Shepherd

Owen Wilbeck

Meredith Yount

David Zhen

Centennial High

Shawn Cobham

Jameson Koss

Sofia Bailey

Gavin Fu

Mina Ragheb

Emilia Muterspaugh

Areeb Bhagat

Fairview High

Leah Calcutt

Ethan Pronk

Franklin High

Lea Adams

Dathan Adao

Madhav Bhavani Kumar

Micah Castelluccio

Justin Clayton

Carolyn Fetherling

Maya Gemignani

Jose Gonzalez Castaneda

Jaiden Johnson

Emory Kerr

Akshaya Pidikiti

Virginia Reid

Independence High

Hadley Carollo

Tiani Chen

Reagan Graham

Laura Gupton

Hayden Haggard

Jake Keown

Reilly Moore

Devon Perry

Firas Rahman

Coleman Root

Aditya Salvi

Lauren Sledge

Levi Smith

Makayla Thompson

Aiden Vickery

Nolensville High

Parker Dotson

Lauren Ehrlich

McKnight Lassiter

Jason Lim

John Morrow

Marley Schuster

Sofia Scribner

Page High

Anna Anderson

Jude Claverie

Shamyuktha Dintakurthy

Jonas Fox

Shruthika Kakumani

Maanit Kaushik

Katherine Mason

Lucy McGregor

Isaac Mobley

Shruthi Mogan

Gavin Thier

Ravenwood High

Lauren Anderson

Akash Ashwin

Joshua Barfoot

Hank Bynum

Liah Charney

Caitlin Cherukuri

Ashley Dengate

Matthew Ebrhim

Lordess Erhardt

Kathleen Fei

Gautham Giri

Erica Goh

Chaytrika Golla

Elizabeth Goslak

Auburn Hill

Abigail Kauppila

Jinny Kim

Sowmil Kumble

Joseph Larson

Emory Lomicka

Atharv Mehendale

Tucker Melcher

Samuel Michael

Cole Montgomery

Mary Moore

Gwen Moser

Harshita Nallaka

Mason Schaefer

Lillyanne Smith

Tristan Sulla

Victor Superi

Luca Tarantino

Samantha Tatalovich

Nithya Tyagi

Dhruv Upadhye

Abhinav Vijayanand

Ava Wohlken

Renaissance High

Thomas Alibrandi

Summit High

Rowyn Brown

Cash Coons

Brody Dudek

Ken Hirata

Nathan Hoggard

David Langager

Lillian Miller

Source: WCS

