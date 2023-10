National Merit Commended Students Named

The academic abilities of WCS high school students are continuing to break records. This year, 138 students were named National Merit Commended Students. The previous record, 94, was set in 2022.

Each year, about 34,000 students receive this honor based on their high PSAT/NMSQT exam scores, putting them among the top five percent of test-takers in the nation. The Commended Students are chosen based on a nationally-applied Selection Index score, and, though they do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of the students still have the possibility of getting corporation or business-sponsored scholarships.

Congratulations to the National Merit Commended Students listed below:

Brentwood High

Evan Anderson

Robel Awala

Tom Babe

Tristan Baier

Antonio Barberi

Nathan Brust

Rowan Cash

Maria Chaklasi

Helen Darsinos

Clara Dunderdale

Ella Gamble

Sephine Gilbert

Ty Glenn

Emily Kalinowski

Elizabeth Leaming

Lexi McDonnough

Shaunak Moghe

Tyson Moody

Daniel Olopade

Ashwin Patri

Kaavya Polavarapu

Madeline Schneider

Aidan Scruggs

Tiffany Seo

Colby Shepherd

Sasha Villaruz

Vikram Vinayagam

Mallory Voyles

Katie Walker

Taylor Whitfield

Centennial High

Spencer Baker

William Carter

Sydney Diehl

Ava Dodson

Leighton Hailey

Emelia Hassler

William Maher

Eva Muterspaugh

Lauren Reeves

Raya Whitlock

Cody Williamson

Franklin High

Rachel Ayalon

Cody Cook

David Coyle

Jake Dannemiller

Trinity Davis

Bennett Floyd

Owen Gemignani

Cooper Grisso

Caedmon Holland

Bailey Jones

Tobey Jones

Alexandra McDonald

Dennis Morrison

Jonathan Ong

Esten Readel

Oleksandra Seliutina

Lukas Varden

Isabella Vilches

Independence High

Joshua Cooper

Emily Dobberfuhl

Lillian Duke

Brayden Gonzales

Emma Ham

Rebecca Lotz

Christopher Martin

Julia Perry

Tessela Perry

Gianna Ross

Abhishek Salitri

Abigail Troutt

Nolensville High

Ford Alderdice

Sam Brewer

Marissa Huggett

Molly King

Emma McCann

Daniel Rambo

Page High

Cooper Baron

Morgan Cumbie

Richard Li

Anna Lucyshyn

Ian Mahoney

Riley Osburn

Owen Pack

Anand Raju

Dominic Reynolds

Chad Ryder

Sankharnath  Saravanan

Gracie Satterfield

Saksham Singh

Amelia Smith

Emily Spielmann

Ravenwood High

Rami Ammar

Ananya Antony

Gracyn Broker

Evan Bruegel

Rajveer Chaudhury

Addison Corn

Ella Dasal

Grayson Elder

William Fissell

Tyler Fitch

Johan Gigme

Donovan Green

Zachary Grissom

Kyle Harkins

Evan Hostetler

Sadie Jones

Aryan Kabaria

Dara Kurbegov

Chloe Lee

Sarah Markuson

John Mason

Mark Merryman

Faheem Mohamed

Austin Norwood

Jackson Novak

Caleb Park

Danielle Parker

Alexa Patel

Caleb Peyser

Benjamin Phillippi

Soaham Poonia

Joshua Pope

Nolan Pruett

Amelia Rustici

Anne Saif

John Sullivan

Cole Tarter

Olivia Vessel

Victoria You

Renaissance High

Toby McNamara

Summit High

Megan Freemon

Kennedy Fry

Spencer Gribben

Allister Griffin

Brady Hege

Hudson Murphy

Source: WCS InFocus

