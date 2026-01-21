National Lottery Game Millionaire for Life Debuts in February

A new national draw game, Millionaire for Life™, will launch next month, giving lottery players in 31 jurisdictions the chance to play every day for the jackpot of a lifetime.

Daily drawings begin Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at 10:15 p.m. CT.

Millionaire for Life will offer a compelling grand prize of $1 million a year for life and a second-tier prize of $100,000 a year for life. Both the grand prize and second-tier prize will be awarded as annuities, with a 20-year guaranteed payout. Players will also have the option to choose a one-time cash payout for the top two prize levels.

Millionaire for Life was designed to produce daily winners, with overall prize odds of 1 in 8.46 and grand prize odds of 1 in 22.9 million, significantly better than top prize odds in other national draw games.

“Millionaire for Life offers premier ‘for-life’ prizing that players, especially younger players, have gravitated toward,” said Tom Seaver, Millionaire for Life Product Group Chair and Senior Director of the Colorado Lottery. “Imagine winning $1 million a year, year after year – this game is designed to deliver on its name.”

Millionaire for Life tickets will be priced at $5 per play and will be available for purchase in the following lottery jurisdictions: Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming. Pending regulatory approval, the New York Lottery is also expected to offer Millionaire for Life at launch.

As with all U.S. lottery products, a portion of every Millionaire for Life ticket purchased will help support public programs and services funded by U.S. lotteries.

“Players should feel good knowing that every time they play Millionaire for Life, their ticket is also giving back to the local community,” noted Seaver. “Proceeds help fund education, support military veterans, and contribute to state parks and conservation efforts – just a few of the worthy causes that will benefit from the game.”

More information about Millionaire for Life, including how to play, odds, and additional prize details, will be released on Feb. 12 and will be available online, here.

About MUSL

The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) is a non-profit association that assists its member lotteries in multi-jurisdictional game development. Every MUSL member and some licensee lotteries offer one or more of the games generally facilitated by MUSL, but retain independent statutory duties regarding ticket sales, retailer authorization, prize payments, income offsets, and other responsibilities. For more information, visit www.musl.com.

Source: Powerball

