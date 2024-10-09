Nate Bargatze Announces Nashville Christmas Show at the Opry

Local resident Nate Bargatze announced a “Nashville Christmas” holiday show that will be taped at the Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, November 21st.

Tickets will be available on October 11 at 10am. Find tickets here.

Bargatze hosted SNL on Saturday, October 5th, for a second time. In the closing of the show, he mentioned Vanderbilt University’s football win over Alabama. Vanderbilt shared the clip on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “Our guy Nate Bargatze.”

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, rising stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across America. Nate followed in the showbiz footsteps of his dad, a former clown turned world-class magician, whose influence is seen in Nate’s 2015 debut special ‘Full Time Magic’ and his debut album “Yelled at By a Clown.” Nate’s half-hour Netflix Special “The Standups” premiered on July 4th 2017 to rave reviews. In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Nate toured in arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 Total Blackout Tour. He currently has a deal with 20th Century Fox to develop his own TV show.

