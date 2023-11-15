Natalie Grant Tapped As Featured Artist For Christmas In Brentwood

Brentwood, TN – (November 15, 2023) Back for a third year, the community is invited to Christmas in Brentwood, Sunday, December 3, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This community-wide celebration takes place on the Brentwood Academy campus and draws several thousand people for the “Hallmark movie-like” atmosphere. The annual event features family-friendly Christmas activities, culminating with the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree. Planned festivities include:

Photos w/ Santa and Elves

Interactive Petting Zoo

Trackless Train

Bounce Houses

Letters to Santa Station

Food Trucks and Coffee Bar

On hand to greet event-goers and light the tree will be WSMV on-air personalities Dan Thomas, Carole Sullivan, and beloved winter mascot Snowbird, along with the Tennessee Titan cheerleaders and T-Rac.

This year, top-selling, Grammy award-winning Christian artist Natalie Grant, accompanied by her producer/songwriter husband Bernie Herms, will perform before leading carols with eventgoers as the community Christmas tree lighting takes place.

“We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate the birth of Jesus during this special event for the community to gather, celebrate, and give to those in need,” says Jason Mathews, Dean of Admission and Community Engagement. “We are grateful for the opportunity to host this event for the greater Williamson County community and look forward to seeing so many people gather to celebrate together.”

Brentwood Academy has partnered with Agape Nashville to provide items of need and comfort to children entering foster care. Attendees are encouraged to bring gift cards, new toiletry items, stuffed animals, child-sized pajamas, or blankets.