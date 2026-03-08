Nashville’s Zanies to Host Comedy Fundraiser Benefiting Prader-Willi Syndrome Association

On September 30th, the iconic Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville will host Prader Silly: A Night of Rare Laughs, presented by Outback Presents, the leading independent, full-service promoter of live comedy in North America. This one-night-only comedy fundraiser will benefit the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, hosted by PWS parents Aaron Weber and Lucy Sinsheimer. A surprise celebrity lineup of comedy’s most exciting acts is soon to be announced. Performance is on Wednesday, September 30, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now here.
Join us for an evening of laughs for a cause. This is more than a comedy show. It’s a night of gathering, giving, and gut-busting laughter, featuring a powerhouse lineup of top-tier comedians, and a silent auction packed with unforgettable prizes. Whether you come for the laughs, the love, or the chance to stand up for a rare cause, this is your invitation to show up for PWS families and others on a rare disease journey.
Last year’s comedy fundraiser raised $200,000 to benefit Prader-Willi Syndrome Association and included acts like Aaron Weber, Fiona Cauley, Brian Bates, Dusty Slay, Kathleen Madigan, John Crist, Leanne Morgan, and Nate Bargatze.
Please join our FREE Newsletter