Nashville’s Zanies to Host Comedy Fundraiser Benefiting Prader-Willi Syndrome Association

On September 30th, the iconic Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville will host Prader Silly: A Night of Rare Laughs, presented by Outback Presents, the leading independent, full-service promoter of live comedy in North America. This one-night-only comedy fundraiser will benefit the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, hosted by PWS parents Aaron Weber and Lucy Sinsheimer. A surprise celebrity lineup of comedy’s most exciting acts is soon to be announced. Performance is on Wednesday, September 30, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now here.

Join us for an evening of laughs for a cause. This is more than a comedy show. It’s a night of gathering, giving, and gut-busting laughter, featuring a powerhouse lineup of top-tier comedians, and a silent auction packed with unforgettable prizes. Whether you come for the laughs, the love, or the chance to stand up for a rare cause, this is your invitation to show up for PWS families and others on a rare disease journey.

Last year’s comedy fundraiser raised $200,000 to benefit Prader-Willi Syndrome Association and included acts like Aaron Weber, Fiona Cauley, Brian Bates, Dusty Slay, Kathleen Madigan, John Crist, Leanne Morgan, and Nate Bargatze.

Click for More Events

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email