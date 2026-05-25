Nashville’s The Ariston Launches Exclusive Purple Toro Cigar in Collaboration with Sans Pareil

Nashville cigar lounge and cocktail bar, The Ariston, is thrilled to announce the exclusive release of “The Ariston” Purple Toro Cigar in collaboration with esteemed cigar brand Sans Pareil (French for “without equal”), available in-store beginning Thursday, June 4. More Eat & Drink News

Created as part of a collaborative effort between The Ariston’s owner Paul Pearse and Sans Pareil founder David Swinburne, this super-premium 6” x 52 toro cigar is meticulously crafted using an Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper and a Dominican Piloto Elite selection filler, with tobaccos aged for more than a decade. Rolled and resting in a climate-controlled humidor since 2020, the cigar delivers an unparalleled symphony of sophistication, featuring notes of floral, earth, and fruit. Presented in a wooden box of ten cigars – elegant and understated on the outside, with richness waiting within – the cigar itself is adorned with a regal purple primary band, complemented by a secondary band bearing The Ariston logo and “Nashville Exclusive.” Designed for those who seek luxury and refinement, this multi-layered experience transforms the ordinary into something extraordinary, inviting aficionados and beginners alike to savor every moment.

“This project is ten years in the making. We have been huge supporters of the brand since its inception because of the attention to detail and commitment to quality in every product they release,” notes Paul Pearse, owner of The Ariston. “The Purple Toro Ariston Exclusive is a project that aligns both brands with our efforts in raising the bar in this industry. The purple blend is not only our best-selling blend, but also my personal favorite — it’s my go-to choice for almost every occasion. This exclusive size offers a much more delicate and refined experience than the other lines due to its lower priming wrapper and six years of aging post-rolling.”

Rooted in a shared pursuit of excellence, Sans Pareil brings its philosophy of intentional craftsmanship and exclusivity to this collaboration with The Ariston. Renowned for producing artisanal cigars that embody both innovation and heritage, Sans Pareil selects the finest tobacco leaves with careful consideration to create blends that deliver a harmonious complexity of flavor. In partnership with master cigar maker José “Jochy” Blanco of Tabacalera Palma in the Dominican Republic, the brand continues its tradition of elevating the smoking experience – an ethos fully realized in “The Ariston” purple toro, where exceptional quality and distinction converge.

“Collaborating with Ariston on this exclusive cigar has been an honor,” adds David Swinburne, founder and CEO of Sans Pareil Cigars. “From the beginning, our goal was to create something that felt refined, distinctive, and worthy of The Ariston name. This cigar reflects the craftsmanship Sans Pareil is known for, while also celebrating the spirit of partnership and exclusivity that made this project so special.”

“The Ariston” Sans Pareil Purple Toro Cigar is priced at $38.49/cigar and $327.17/ten-count box and will be available for purchase exclusively in-store at The Ariston, as well as at its sister locations, Nashville Cigar in Green Hills, 4001 Hillsboro Road, and Franklin Cigar in Cool Springs, Tennessee, 103 International Drive.