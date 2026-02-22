Nashville’s St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Half-Marathon Lands on the List of Top 10 in the U.S.

The St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Nashville has earned national recognition, with RUN (Powered by Outside) naming its half-marathon one of the Top 10 in the United States. The honor underscores the event’s high-energy course, live music stages, and strong community participation that define race weekend in Music City.

Race weekend, set for April 25–26, 2026, features a full slate of distances, including the marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K, along with a 1 Mile, KiDSROCK, and Doggie Dash. The nationally recognized half-marathon draws participants from across the country, while the other distances provide accessible entry points for corporate teams, student groups, and community organizations looking to train and compete together.

The race celebrated 25 years of running in Nashville last April, a milestone that reflects its longevity, steady growth, and lasting impact on the city’s running community. With continued national recognition and a team-focused initiative built to bring more fun to the run, the event continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the country’s premier distance running experiences.

To build on that momentum, organizers are expanding the Rock ’n’ Roll Groupies Program, streamlining registration and enhancing the race-day experience for groups of 25 or more.

“The Rock ’n’ Roll Groupies Program makes it easier for organizations to come together, get active and experience race weekend as a team,” said Adam Zocks, Race Director of the St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Nashville. “From first-time 5K participants to seasoned marathoners, we’ve created a structure that removes logistical hurdles so teams can focus on training, camaraderie and the unmatched energy of race day in Nashville.”

Participants enjoy a scenic tour through the heart of the city, passing iconic landmarks including Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch and the Country Music Hall of Fame. As part of the larger Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series, the Nashville event delivers a music-infused course experience that blends entertainment, city culture and community spirit while bringing “Fun to the Run.”

For more information visit runrocknroll.com/nashville and to register a group, contact [email protected].

Click for More News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email