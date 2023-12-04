Nashville’s Pancake Pantry to Open New Concept in Franklin

Nashville landmark The Pancake Pantry is extending its brand to Williamson County with the launch of its sister company, Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry, in the CoolSprings Galleria. The quick-service dining option is expected to open this month.

“We have been asked so many times when we were coming to Williamson County, so we are excited to give people a taste of a Nashville tradition with our newest concept,” said Chip Bradley, managing partner for The Pancake Pantry. “We also saw an opportunity to provide a unique breakfast option at the Galleria that really doesn’t exist today.”

Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry will offer guests a fresh take for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Patrons will place their orders at a kiosk, then receive their fresh, made-to-order fare. Menu items will include pancakes, house-made biscuits and gravy, eggs, country ham, bacon, Goolsby sausage, hashbrown and grits bowls, smash burgers, BLTs, club sandwiches and more.

Located in the Food Court, Stacked Express by The Pancake Pantry will be open Monday-Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. It is currently hiring cooks and counter attendants. All interested can contact Jaron Griffin at jaron@thepancakepantry.com to learn more.

About The Pancake Pantry

The Pancake Pantry, founded in 1961, is a Nashville tradition. Known for its 23 varieties of scratch-made pancakes, The Pancake Pantry offers the best food and the friendliest service from two Nashville locations: the original in Hillsboro Village and a downtown location at the Hyatt Centric. Batters and syrups, crafted from secret recipes, are made fresh daily. A perennial favorite on the Nashville Scene’s Best of Nashville and the Tennessean’s Best of Music City lists, The Pancake Pantry boasts a large variety of breakfast and lunch offerings. Learn more at ThePancakePantry.com.

About The CoolSprings Galleria

Owned and managed by CBL Properties of Chattanooga, Tennessee (NYSE: CBL), CoolSprings Galleria is a more than one million square-foot super-regional shopping destination featuring more than 150 stores including Apple, American Girl, The Cheesecake Factory, Connors Steak & Seafood, Forever 21, H&M, Kings Dining & Entertainment, Party Fowl, Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma and boutiques including Altar’d State and Rose & Remington. CoolSprings Galleria is anchored by Belk, Dillard’s, JCPenney, and Macy’s and is conveniently located off I-65 at exits 68 and 69, just fifteen miles south of Nashville. For additional information, find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CoolSpringsGalleria, follow us on Twitter @ShopCoolSprings or visit www.CoolSpringsGalleria.com.