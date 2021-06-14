Nashville’s Historic East Ivy Mansion is on the Market

East Ivy Mansion, located in the heart of East Nashville, is currently on the market. The Nashville staple is located at 209 S 5th Street and listed by the Bodden Sisters team of EXIT Realty Music City.

The Italianate-style mansion, built in 1867 for the late Senator Henry Cooper has 44,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. The main house, at over 6,000 square feet, includes a majestic marble-floored atrium, a rustic walnut library, a sitting parlor, a grand dining room, a spacious living room area, a winding staircase, a master suite, three additional bedrooms, and two more sleeping spaces. The bedrooms provide spectacular views of the Nashville downtown skyline or overlook a scenic courtyard.

*photos from realtracs.com

The guest home includes another grand bedroom, two full baths, a full kitchen, a wet bar, and additional living space. The property also boasts a 900 square foot pool house with a bedroom and full bathroom and a sparkling 50×20 foot U-shaped pool with an attached walk-in cabana. The stroll in the two gardens which include brick pathways, mature shade trees, 47 Japanese Maple trees, colorful flowers, a colossal brick archway structure, and two waterfalls that flow into koi ponds, is unlike anything you will find within 5 minutes to downtown Nashville. There are two courtyards with one containing a goddess statue fountain.

Around every corner of the property are new places to explore and take your breath away. E-mail [email protected] to request additional information or schedule a property viewing. See the full listing here.