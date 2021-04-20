Nashville’s Goo Goo Shop to Undergo $2M Transformation

Goo Goo Cluster, the iconic Southern heritage candy brand which has produced America’s first combination candy bar for more than 100 years, will unveil a new experiential storefront off Lower Broadway after undergoing a $2 million transformation this summer designed by Centric Architecture to be built by CITY Construction.

The new Goo Goo Chocolate Co. will offer interactive classes, a design your own confection station, a full-service chocolate bar, and a retail shop. The Chocolate Bar will serve premium chocolates, wine and whiskey pairings, boozy milkshakes, and a rotating selection of seasonal treats. The current Goo Goo Shop & Dessert Bar will close on April 25 to undergo this exciting transformation that will enhance the experience for Music City locals and visitors of all ages with the hope to reopen by Labor Day Weekend 2021.

“While our Original, Pecan and Peanut Butter Goo Goos remain our tried-and-true classic offerings, last year we launched an option for Goo Goo enthusiasts to Design Your Own Premium Goo Goo and have been overwhelmed by the response,” said Laurie Spradley, Vice President of operations and brand development for Goo Goo Cluster. “The customization and immersive experience the Design Your Own product offers is exactly what people are craving, and we’re responding to that craving by delivering an incredible new experience this fall with the fully transformed Goo Goo Chocolate Co.”

While the downtown Nashville Goo Goo location is closed for renovations, Goo Goo Cluster will be taking its beloved candy on the road, bringing interactive classes, pop-up events and a traveling Candy Van to chocolate lovers around Middle Tennessee all summer long. For information on upcoming summer pop-up events and Candy Van locations, visit http://bit.ly/GooGooSummer.

Goo Goo Cluster chocolates, treats, Design Your Own Premium Goo Goo, apparel and other merchandise are available online at www.googoo.com with nationwide shipping available.

ABOUT GOO GOO CLUSTER

In 1912, in a copper kettle at the Standard Candy Company in Nashville, Tenn., America’s first combination candy bar was invented: a roundish mound of luscious caramel, smooth creamy marshmallow nougat, and fresh roasted peanuts all covered with a thick coating of real milk chocolate. Additional products have been added to the lineup throughout the years much to the delight of Goo Goo enthusiasts, including Pecan, Peanut Butter, Lil’ Goos and chef curated Premium Goo Goos. Creative candy lovers can also Design Your Own Premium Goo Goo online and through chocolate classes. The Goo Goo Shop in downtown Nashville is currently undergoing a $2 million transformation and will reopen in the fall as the Goo Goo Chocolate Co. offering interactive classes, a full-service chocolate bar serving premium chocolate, wine and whiskey pairings, boozy milkshakes, and seasonal treats, a retail shop and more.