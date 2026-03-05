Nashville’s Fisher Center to Host Star-Studded Night for Parkinson’s Research

A night where country music meets a cause returns this spring as “A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s” takes the stage at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 16, hosted by Willie Geist.

The event, hosted by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, brings together a lineup of Eric Church and Little Big Town, along with comedians Aaron Weber and Maggie Hughes DePalo.

The evening begins with a cocktail reception, then transitions into the performance.

All proceeds from the night support Parkinson’s research, turning what feels like a laid-back Nashville show into something with lasting impact beyond the stage.

