Nashville Children’s Museum Could Be Coming to the East Bank

The Music City Children’s Museum (MCCM) and the ownership group of the East Bend, which is the subdistrict encapsulating the 47-acre riverfront scrapyard site, announced they are in advanced conversations for the creation of Nashville’s first children’s museum within the East Bend.

“The opportunity to bring a children’s museum to Nashville is closer to reality than ever before thanks to the tireless support of our many donors and volunteers and now, the commitment of the East Bend team,” said Cindy Clinton, President of the MCCM Board of Directors. “Nashville families have expressed a desire for a dedicated children’s museum where kids can learn, explore, and imagine. The East Bend presents an incredible opportunity to finally deliver that experience in a setting designed with families at the center. We are excited about what this means for Nashville’s children and for generations to come.”

“We have said for years, even before we acquired the East Bend site, that Nashville must create a vibrant and attractive downtown neighborhood where families feel welcome and can build lasting memories together,” said David Byerley of the East Bend team. “There is no better way to bring that vision to life than by helping make the city’s first children’s museum a reality. This is a priority for everyone working on the East Bend, and we are thrilled to be working directly with the Music City Children’s Museum to identify a location that will allow this important institution to thrive and serve Nashville’s children and families.”

The MCCM is led by prominent business leaders and community advocates who are deeply committed to the museum’s mission. These leaders believe in the transformative power of early childhood education and the importance of creating a dynamic and inclusive environment where children can explore, learn, and grow. Their collective vision is to ensure MCCM becomes a cornerstone of education and cultural enrichment in Nashville, fostering curiosity, connection, and community engagement for years to come.

Learn more at: https://www.musiccitychildrensmuseum.org/.

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