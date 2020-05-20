



Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper is taking a different tone this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to social distancing guidelines and the desire to responsibly keep the community safe, this year’s Independence Day event will be limited to a televised show to be watched from home. Riverfront Parks will be closed to the public to discourage spectators.

Music City will honor healthcare heroes, first responders and frontline workers with a televised fireworks show from downtown Nashville on July 4th, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced Tuesday. There will be no public concert or spectators allowed in parks. A short fireworks display will be set to recorded music by Nashville artists, which will air locally on NewsChannel 5.

Country music superstar Brad Paisley, who was previously scheduled to headline this year’s July 4th event, will instead headline in 2021, giving the community something to look forward to and visitors a reason to book a trip to Nashville next year. Paisley is a GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer who has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits. His first prime-time special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, aired on ABC in December 2019, and he and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of a nonprofit organization called The Store, a free, referral-based grocery store serving the Nashville community.

“The community deserves a celebration and our healthcare and frontline workers deserve to be honored,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “Music City has consistently had one of the largest July 4th celebrations in the nation, and while the crowds will be asked to stay home this year and our fireworks display will be minimal, we still wanted to find a way to celebrate our country and our city during this difficult time.”

NewsChannel 5 will broadcast the one-hour show from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Go to visitmusiccity.com/july4th for information on the livestreamed event.

“NewsChannel 5 is proud to safely share this celebration with the community we love,” said Lyn Plantinga, Vice President and General Manager, NewsChannel 5. “It is a privilege to help honor the strength of all of our neighbors and give special thanks to the frontline workers who protect us each and every day. Our entire team is looking forward to July 4th.”

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is produced by the NCVC in support of the city. No Metro Nashville general fund revenue is used to put on the event. Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is presented by Dr Pepper and partners include NewsChannel 5, Jack Daniel’s, Kroger, Omni Nashville Hotel and General Jackson Showboat.



