Nashville Zoo Welcomes Skunk Kits

The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed six one-month-old skunk kits!

Named after cheeses, Cheddar, Feta, Havarti, Brie, Fontina, and Munster, are destined to become the big cheese in educational programs as ambassador animals at other zoos.

At the Nashville Zoo, there are three adult skunks, Rosemary, Parsley, and Nutmeg, who are ambassador animals in educational programs. Skunks are crucial in the local environment as natural pest controllers, feasting on ticks, termites, wasps, and more!

They prefer to use their striking stripes to ward off predators rather than wasting energy on spraying. So, if you encounter a skunk in the wild, stay calm and simply walk away.

