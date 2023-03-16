Nashville Zoo Welcomes New Sumatran Tiger

The Nashville Zoo has announced that they have welcomed a new tiger.

Anne, a 7-year-old female Sumatran tiger arrived recently from San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The Zoo said her arrival is thanks to a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation.

Because tigers are solitary animals in the wild, the Zoo says Anne will rotate into Tiger Crossroads, along with Felix and Frances.

Out of the three tigers, Anne is the smallest of the group with a large dot on her cheek.

Frances has an “H” stripe on her cheek and Felix have a more prominent “ruff” of fur around his face due to him being male.