Nashville Zoo Welcomes New Meerkat

A new arrival is settling in at the Nashville Zoo’s meerkat habitat, adding to the popular exhibit’s activity and charm.

The zoo introduced Muffuletta, a meerkat that recently arrived from the Memphis Zoo as part of a coordinated species management effort through the AZA’s Meerkat Species Survival Plan. She joins the existing mob following the departure of Harpua and Bioko, which were transferred to Memphis under the same program.

Muffuletta is expected to be a popular sight for visitors, easily recognized as the smallest member of the group. The zoo is encouraging guests to stop by and see the newcomer during their visit.

